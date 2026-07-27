‘I'd forgotten how bad the job market is’: Woman returns to India after 3.5 years, calls out hiring process

After returning to India after spending 3.5 years abroad, a woman took to LinkedIn to share her disappointment with the country's hiring process. Her post about interview ghosting and poor communication has resonated with professionals online.

The woman criticised interview ghosting after multiple hiring rounds. (Representative Image)

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The post, shared by LinkedIn user Harini Ayathamraju. In her LinkedIn post, Harini reflected on her experience after returning to India following three-and-a-half years abroad.

"I returned to India three weeks ago after spending the last 3.5 years abroad, and I'd honestly forgotten how bad the job market and hiring process can be here," she wrote.

She went on to claim that some interviews appear to be conducted only to fulfil internal requirements rather than with any genuine intention of hiring someone.

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{{^usCountry}} "Candidates spend hours preparing, taking time off, and attending multiple rounds, only to be completely ghosted afterwards. No feedback. No rejection. Nothing," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Candidates spend hours preparing, taking time off, and attending multiple rounds, only to be completely ghosted afterwards. No feedback. No rejection. Nothing," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling for better treatment of job seekers, she added, "The interview process shouldn't treat people's time as disposable. Respect, transparency, and basic communication shouldn't be optional. They should be the minimum standard."

She concluded by saying that while India has "world-class talent", the hiring process in many organisations still feels "painfully outdated".

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Professionals share similar experiences of being ghosted

The post prompted a wave of responses from professionals who said Harini's observations reflected their own experiences with recruitment.

One person commented, "The hiring process is often a candidate's first experience of a company's culture. If respect and communication are missing at this stage, it raises important questions about what it is like to work there."

Another shared, "I couldn't agree more. Before I joined my current position, I interviewed with some top firms in Bengaluru. Even after reaching the final round, I was ghosted on more than one occasion. It felt deeply disrespectful. The least companies can do is send a formal rejection if they cannot provide feedback."

A third wrote, "I can completely relate. I've conducted interviews for various roles, and after submitting my feedback, I've often seen candidates left waiting without any communication. Regardless of the outcome, candidates deserve timely and respectful communication."

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Others echoed similar frustrations. One user remarked, "Professionalism feels like a relic. I refused to wait for broken processes and instead carved my own temporary lane."

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Another criticised recruitment practices, writing, "Returning to India also reminds you how unprofessional some HR teams can be."

One commenter recalled their own lengthy hiring experience, saying, "My biggest clown moment was going through seven rounds of interviews since April, only to receive no update on my application or any clarity about the next steps."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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