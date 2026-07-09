'I'd rather live in Ulsoor': Bengaluru woman explains why Indiranagar isn't for her

When it comes to choosing where to live in Bengaluru, everyone has their own priorities. While some enjoy being in the middle of the city's busiest neighbourhoods, others prefer quieter areas with less traffic and more open space. A woman has now started a discussion online after explaining why she would choose Ulsoor over the ever popular Indiranagar.

The X post has drawn mixed reactions.(X/@keylimepie2000)

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The post, shared by X user Akshita, has drawn mixed reactions, with many Bengaluru residents weighing in on the pros and cons of both localities.

Why she prefers Ulsoor over Indiranagar

In her post, Akshita wrote, "Idk why anyone would want to live in Indiranagar. The traffic is annoying, it's noisy, you keep running into people you know all the time, and it feels like the locality never ends. Also, I can get a better house in central Bengaluru with cleaner air for the same price. I've decided I'm more of an Ulsoor girl."

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{{^usCountry}} Her post quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences of living in the two neighbourhoods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her post quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences of living in the two neighbourhoods. {{/usCountry}}

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Idk why anyone would want to live in Indiranagar.



The personality of the traffic is annoying, it’s noisy, you meet people you know all the time and it’s never ending as a locality. Also I can get a better house in Central bangalore with better air at the same price.



I’m more… — Akshita (@keylimepie2000) July 8, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Social media is divided {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media is divided {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Not everyone agreed with Akshita's take. Some users defended Indiranagar, calling it one of Bengaluru's best places to live because of its infrastructure and connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not everyone agreed with Akshita's take. Some users defended Indiranagar, calling it one of Bengaluru's best places to live because of its infrastructure and connectivity. {{/usCountry}}

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One person commented, "For us Ulsoor boys, growing up, Indiranagar was the aspiration. It used to be a gorgeous, planned residential locality. It even beat those pompous Jayanagar types."

Another wrote, "Ulsoor is nice and decent. But Indiranagar is the hub. It has pretty much everything. No water issues, no power cuts and I rarely see waterlogging there, unlike HSR."

A third user, who had lived in both areas, shared, "You start with Indiranagar and, over time, settle for Ulsoor. I have lived in both neighbourhoods for more than 12 years."

Someone else highlighted Indiranagar's reliable electricity supply, saying, "Indiranagar has very few power cuts. I lived opposite ISRO, near HAL and NAL, and we had power cuts only twice in a year."

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Not all comments favoured Ulsoor either. One user said, "Only Kensington Road, Huddin Road and Aga Abbas Ali Road in Ulsoor are decent. Otherwise, Ulsoor really isn't that great."

Another summed up the debate by writing, “Indiranagar is great when you want the city to come to you. Ulsoor is great when you want the city nearby without living in the middle of it. Different priorities, different neighbourhoods.”

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