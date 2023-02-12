IFS officer Susanta Nanda shares spectacular pics of Odisha’s Golden beach. Seen them yet?

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a few astonishing images that capture the beauty of Odisha’s Golden beach. In the post’s caption, he informed his followers that the beach is among the cleanest beaches in India and is a Blue Flag beach. Expectedly, the stunning images caught the attention of many and left them mesmerized. There are chances that these pics may leave you google-eyed.

“Golden beach at Puri is rated as one of the cleanest beaches of India. Also certified as the Blue Flag beach, continuously for the last three years. Salutations to the ground staff for making this possible even under torchlights,” wrote IFS officer Susanta Nanda while sharing several pictures of the beach on Twitter. The first and second pictures capture Odisha Golden beach’s incredible beauty, while the remaining two showcase the work that goes on to keep the beach clean.

The Blue Flag certification, accorded by Foundation for Environment Education (FEE) in Denmark, is a globally recognised eco-label. It is based on 33 stringent criteria in four significant heads. These are environmental education and information, bathing water quality, environmental management and conservation and safety and services on the beaches.

Take a look at the breathtaking pictures below:

The post was made two days ago. It has since accumulated over 16,800 views and over 600 likes. The post also received a flurry of responses from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the stunning images:

“There are people who sweep the sands on the beach. Amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awesome,” posted another. A third dropped two heart emoticons while reacting to the video.

