IIM graduate says she moved to Delhi for job, only to discover ‘there was no office’

An MBA graduate from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya has alleged that she uprooted her life and relocated to Delhi for a job, only to find out that the company that promised her a job had misled her at every turn. The young graduate detailed her ordeal in a LinkedIn post that is going viral online.

Spent ₹ 75,000 on relocation

The IIM graduate says she uprooted her life for a job, only to be ghosted by the company (Pexels)

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“I am a 2026 MBA graduate from IIM Bodh Gaya. I got placed. I had an offer letter. A joining date. A promise,” the IIM graduate wrote. “So I packed my bags and moved to Delhi - alone - spending ₹75,000 on relocation. Because I trusted that a confirmed job was waiting for me.”

After spending ₹75,000 on moving to the national capital, the woman was in for a shock.

‘There was no office’

According to her post, she reached the office address provided by the company on May 4, expecting to begin work. However, she alleged that there was no functioning office at the location.

“On 4th May, I stood outside the office address I was given. There was no office.

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{{^usCountry}} “I waited two hours. I called. I messaged. No answer,” she wrote, adding that she was later informed that the office space was “out of lease”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I waited two hours. I called. I messaged. No answer,” she wrote, adding that she was later informed that the office space was “out of lease”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The IIM graduate claimed that she continued receiving assurances from the company that her employee ID was being generated and that work-from-home arrangements would begin shortly. All to no avail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IIM graduate claimed that she continued receiving assurances from the company that her employee ID was being generated and that work-from-home arrangements would begin shortly. All to no avail. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The company, she claimed, kept her hanging, telling her repeatedly to “wait 2-3 days”. Eventually, after several weeks, she was told that there would be “no joining before July”. Money ran out {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The company, she claimed, kept her hanging, telling her repeatedly to “wait 2-3 days”. Eventually, after several weeks, she was told that there would be “no joining before July”. Money ran out {{/usCountry}}

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The IIM graduate claimed that while she waited, her money ran out. She said that had the company communicated the delay honestly in advance, she would not have spent money relocating to Delhi.

“If I had been told the truth even a week earlier, I would never have made these expenses,” she wrote.

The graduate further alleged that when she sought reimbursement for relocation expenses that she says had been promised earlier, the CEO stopped responding and blocked her on calls and social media platforms.

Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the CEO mentioned in her post. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

An unpleasant experience

The woman described the experience as emotionally and financially draining, particularly as a fresher relocating alone to a new city. She is now demanding a refund of the ₹75,000 she spent on relocating to Delhi, calling it money she could not actually afford to spare but did on the belief that she had a job waiting for her.

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“A girl moves to a new city alone for a job. Spends money she cannot spare. Waits. Follows up. Gives every benefit of the doubt. And the person responsible just disappears,” she wrote.

“I had an offer letter. I had proof. I had hope. Right now, all I have left is this post - and the hope that someone with a conscience is reading it.”

She further clarified that the placement committee at IIM Bodh Gaya had helped her find a new job through campus placement. To young graduates, she advised: “document everything. Every promise, every date, every message.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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