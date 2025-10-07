Noida: IIM graduate held for impersonating govt job exam candidates

Noida: A 35-year-old MBA graduate from IIM Indore was arrested in Noida for impersonating candidates in various government job examinations using forged documents, the police said on Monday. The police recovered from the accused’s possession the kit included one iPhone, one HP Laptop Poli Studio, ₹5,000 in cash, one charger, and two Aadhaar Cards belonging to the accused himself. (HT Photos)

Police identified the suspect as Vishva Bhaskar, originally from Patna in Bihar, but residing in Gurugram, Haryana, where he worked at a multi-national company.

Officials said that he was arrested from an Examination Centre in Sector-64, Noida while appearing on behalf of another candidate Mohit Kumar Meena.

“Bhaskar completed MBA from the management institute in Indore. He confessed that he used to contact candidates for competitive exams and then prepare fake or forged Admit Cards and Aadhaar Cards in the candidate’s name to appear for the exam himself,” said Noida police in a statement.

He used to charge money to appear on their behalf, it added.

The police have seized documents belonging to the genuine candidate Meena: one original Aadhaar Card, an attested Admit Card, a certified Aadhaar photocopy, an IBPS Application Form (six sheets), IBPS documents (four sheets), and an Aadhaar Card QR scan screenshot.

Additionally, the police recovered from the accused’s possession the kit included one iPhone, one HP Laptop Poli Studio, ₹5,000 in cash, one charger, and two Aadhaar Cards belonging to the accused himself, said the statement.

Police said Bhaskar has been booked under multiple stringent sections of the law, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s section 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery), 340(2) (cheating by personation), and sections 7, 11, and 13(3) of the Phase Public Examinations Ordinance- 2024, at the Phase 3 police station.

