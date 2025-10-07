Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Noida: IIM graduate held for impersonating govt job exam candidates

    Officials said that he was arrested from an Examination Centre in Sector-64, Noida while appearing on behalf of another candidate

    Published on: Oct 7, 2025 7:11 AM IST
    By Asmita Seth
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Noida: A 35-year-old MBA graduate from IIM Indore was arrested in Noida for impersonating candidates in various government job examinations using forged documents, the police said on Monday.

    The police recovered from the accused’s possession the kit included one iPhone, one HP Laptop Poli Studio, ₹5,000 in cash, one charger, and two Aadhaar Cards belonging to the accused himself. (HT Photos)
    The police recovered from the accused’s possession the kit included one iPhone, one HP Laptop Poli Studio, ₹5,000 in cash, one charger, and two Aadhaar Cards belonging to the accused himself. (HT Photos)

    Police identified the suspect as Vishva Bhaskar, originally from Patna in Bihar, but residing in Gurugram, Haryana, where he worked at a multi-national company.

    Officials said that he was arrested from an Examination Centre in Sector-64, Noida while appearing on behalf of another candidate Mohit Kumar Meena.

    “Bhaskar completed MBA from the management institute in Indore. He confessed that he used to contact candidates for competitive exams and then prepare fake or forged Admit Cards and Aadhaar Cards in the candidate’s name to appear for the exam himself,” said Noida police in a statement.

    He used to charge money to appear on their behalf, it added.

    The police have seized documents belonging to the genuine candidate Meena: one original Aadhaar Card, an attested Admit Card, a certified Aadhaar photocopy, an IBPS Application Form (six sheets), IBPS documents (four sheets), and an Aadhaar Card QR scan screenshot.

    Additionally, the police recovered from the accused’s possession the kit included one iPhone, one HP Laptop Poli Studio, 5,000 in cash, one charger, and two Aadhaar Cards belonging to the accused himself, said the statement.

    Police said Bhaskar has been booked under multiple stringent sections of the law, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s section 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery), 340(2) (cheating by personation), and sections 7, 11, and 13(3) of the Phase Public Examinations Ordinance- 2024, at the Phase 3 police station.

    .

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Noida News/Noida: IIM Graduate Held For Impersonating Govt Job Exam Candidates
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes