IIT aspirant's heartbreaking words after not clearing JEE: 'I didn't step on my parent's expectations'

Preparing for the IIT-JEE exam is a monumental task that many students take on during their school days. To ensure success, students often devote countless hours to studying and join coaching classes to hone their skills. However, despite their best efforts, not all students are able to clear the exam. Recently, an aspirant shared their story on Reddit, detailing how they got their answers wrong and how they believe their chances of clearing the exam are less. The post highlights the pressure and anxiety that many students experience during the exam preparation process. A student shared how they could not clear the IIT-JEE exam. (Agency File Photo)

The student in their post wrote, "To be honest, it's my fault that I didn't clear it; I didn't take this seriously; I was a good student till 10th grade. After that, my downfall started. I don't know; I just started keeping myself away from my studies and not taking them seriously. I just wasted my time these 2-3 years doing nothing. I'm not scared and sad because I didn't clear it; I'm sad because I didn't step on my parent's expectations. Right now, my heart is really heavy, I just don't know what to do. How am I going to tell my marks to my parents? IIT was a dream for me when I started in 11th, but slowly, I don't know what happened; I wanted to go into it, but when it came to doing the hard work for that, my mind and body became lazy, and I started killing my dreams myself."

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has received numerous likes.

Earlier, an IIT-JEE aspirant's gruelling study schedule went viral on social media. The post showed how the student divided his hours into completing studies, taking breaks and sleeping. The aspirant's schedule had garnered various reviews.