IIT Bombay master’s student on life at top institute: ‘Classes just 2 days a week, no hostel restrictions’

A student pursuing a postgraduate degree in computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was full of praise for the top institute, likening it to a “tech nerd’s paradise” in his viral post on the social media platform X. Vijendra Kumar Vaishya, who is one month into his master’s degree, shared a thread on his experience of studying and staying at IIT Bombay which has quickly gone viral on X. A master's student describes life inside IIT Bombay (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Among other things, Vijendra was impressed by IIT Bombay’s “fantastic” lab crew and the Computer Science department where one can always find people with their laptops.

“It’s been a month at IIT Bombay, I am living my dream college life making friends, connections, and all the fun,” Vijendra wrote on X before summing up his college experience in seven points.

Life at IIT Bombay

He said that IIT Bombay does not have hostel restrictions, meaning there is no curfew even for women students. “Yes, you read that right—girls’ hostels don’t lock up either!” he posted.

Next, on the number of classes he has to attend, the master’s student explained he has classes just two days a week.

“The CSE department is like a tech nerd’s paradise. You’ll find people with their laptops and endless coffee, and plenty of chill spots to hang out,” said Vijendra at point number three.

He was deeply appreciative of the lab crew at IIT Bombay, which is consistently ranked among India’s top tech colleges. “The lab crew is fantastic—any question, just ask. Seniors are always around to help, and they’re not even grumpy about it!” the student explained.

Hostel life at IIT Bombay

Vijendra Kumar Vaishya described the hostels at IIT Bombay as “cozy” but said that he often ends up sleeping at the CSE department at night instead of going back to his room. “The campus is basically one giant study hall,” he said. In separate posts, the master’s student explained that he lives at Hostel 17.

Hostel food did not appear to be an issue for Vijendra like it is for most other students. He said that food can be ordered inside the hostel 24x7.

However, as point number six, he did add a caveat to all the praise: “You’ll be too busy to date. Your new love affair will be labs, assignments and events.”

Lastly, he said that IIT Bombay has several amenities like a gym, a hospital, tennis courts and a swimming pool. “Basically, if you’re not studying, you’re working out or swimming,” he concluded.