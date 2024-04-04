 IIT Roorkee alum, now IFS officer, talks about failed JEE attempt, says ‘turned pain into energy’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
IIT Roorkee alum, now IFS officer, talks about failed JEE attempt, says ‘turned pain into energy’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 04, 2024 02:47 PM IST

The IIT Roorkee graduate shared how he ‘turned pain into energy’ after he failed in his first IIT-JEE attempt.

‘Rejections are the stepping stones to a stronger and better life,’ said IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi while talking about his failed IIT-JEE attempt. He expressed that he ‘turned the pain into energy’ and secured admission to IIT Roorkee.

IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi cracked JEE after failing the coveted exam in his first attempt. (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)
IFS officer Himanshu Tyagi cracked JEE after failing the coveted exam in his first attempt. (X/@Himanshutyg_ifs)

He also shared a thread for JEE aspirants about how they can turn the ‘energy of rejection’ into stepping stones to success.

Direct anger, pain from rejection to fare better in life

Tyagi, in a post on X, wrote, “Turn your anger and pain from rejection into constructive energy for self-improvement.” He added, “Fail in exams or love, but don't fail in life.”

Way forward after facing rejections

“Rise so high after rejections that those who rejected you regret their decision,” he advised.

Invest your energy into…

Tyagi suggested aspirants that they direct their energies into ‘health, wealth, skills, and family’. “Don't divert this energy to bad habits. Don't use cheap means to heal your pain,” he wrote on X.

Take small steps, they will lead to big changes

“Focus on self-awareness and respond with dignity and respect. Develop good habits. Take small steps each day for big changes,” he concluded.

X users were quick enough to share their thoughts on the advice the IFS officer extended.

“Every rejection carves a path to resilience and growth. They're not setbacks, but setups for a life that's stronger and richer in experience. Keep stepping forward!” wrote an individual, advocating growth mindset.

Another added, “Love you, sir. Thank you.”

“Damn proud of you,” wrote a third.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / IIT Roorkee alum, now IFS officer, talks about failed JEE attempt, says 'turned pain into energy'
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
