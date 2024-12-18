'I'm 64 and I only date younger men’: CEO reveals why she doesn’t date men her own age

A 64-year-old woman, founder of two companies, has opened up about her dating and sexual life, revealing why she has stopped dating men who are her age or older than her. She further explained that she only dates younger men, adding she is their “ultimate fantasy”. 64-year-old CEO Cindy Gallop opened up about why she likes dating “younger men”. (Instagram/@cindygallop)

How did she start dating younger men?

The founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld and MakeLoveNotPorn, Cindy Gallop, started dating younger men completely by accident, reported Dailystar.

"I used to run an advertising agency in New York, and we were asked to pitch for an online dating brand. I was single, and I thought, okay, I have to do this for business reasons; why not do it for real?" she told the outlet, adding that she was transparent about everything on her dating profile.

She revealed that, surprisingly, she received several responses and realised that most of them were from younger men. She decided to try it and realised that it “suited her lifestyle.”

Why only younger men?

Gallop explained that she "dates younger men for sex". She added that younger men have "lots of stamina and very short recovery periods,” which is usually missing from people her age.

While appearing on the podcast We Need To Talk by Paul Brunson, she claimed she is “every young guy’s fantasy.” Further, the sexagenarian added that “much younger men” pursue her on dating websites.

“I’m an attractive older woman”

“I was an attractive older woman with a high-flying career, didn't want to settle down, did not want to get married, did not want to have kids. All I wanted to do was have some fun [...] and I've been dating younger men very happily ever since,” Gallop said, explaining why she thinks she is popular among the younger men.