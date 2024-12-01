Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

What is ‘sledging’? All about toxic modern dating trend growing popular during winters

ByMuskaan Sharma
Dec 01, 2024 06:22 PM IST

Sledging, a trend gaining traction among Gen Z, sees individuals dragging out relationships during winter to avoid loneliness.

If you are a fan of old-school modern love, beware of the newest dating trends that are far from letting you realise your fairy tale romances. After breadcrumbing, ghosting, situationships, love bombing and zombieing, sledging is the newest dating trend and it's gaining attention, especially among Gen Z, this winter season.

A romance expert warned that sledging was growing popular among Gen Z but is also a toxic trend(Representational)
A romance expert warned that sledging was growing popular among Gen Z but is also a toxic trend(Representational)

What is sledging?

Sledging refers to the newest dating trend in which one might intentionally drag you along through the winter season by delaying a breakup to avoid being single during the coldest months of the year.

The new trend is being observed among Gen Z wherein those between 18 to 25 years of age are reportedly drawing out dates with people they’re not really interested in or postponing their breakup for months just so they don't have to be alone during the winter months.

New research by dating app Happn says that over one in ten (15%) of single 18-25-year-olds have continued to date a person over the Christmas period, even though they didn’t really like them and planned to break up after the season.

(Also read: What is cuffing season? The winter relationship trend couples are seeking)

Another 15% of Gen Z said that while they have wanted to break up with their partner for a while, they waited to do it until after Christmas and New Year. As many as 75% of them said they made the decision to split in November, but delayed it until after the New Year to avoid being alone.

Shockingly, 25% had decided to break up as early as August but then ‘sledged’ their partner for months during the winter.

Why is sledging popular?

According to the New York Post, a romance expert from Happn warned that sledging was popular among Gen Z but also a toxic trend. Talking about the reason sledging is popular during the winter, she said 50% of sledgers told Happn that they wanted a companion to cuddle with in the winter and 60% said that they wanted a partner to have sex but others said they just did not want to end the year alone.

“People shouldn't be treated this way in what should be a loving and trusting relationship," she warned.

According to her, to avoid being swept up by the trend one must be upfront about intentions, communicate their feelings openly and not string someone along for the sole purpose of company during the holiday season. (Also read: ‘Freak matching’ is Gen Z’s newest dating term. Here’s what it really means)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On