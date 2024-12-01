What is ‘sledging’? All about toxic modern dating trend growing popular during winters

If you are a fan of old-school modern love, beware of the newest dating trends that are far from letting you realise your fairy tale romances. After breadcrumbing, ghosting, situationships, love bombing and zombieing, sledging is the newest dating trend and it's gaining attention, especially among Gen Z, this winter season. A romance expert warned that sledging was growing popular among Gen Z but is also a toxic trend(Representational)

What is sledging?

Sledging refers to the newest dating trend in which one might intentionally drag you along through the winter season by delaying a breakup to avoid being single during the coldest months of the year.

The new trend is being observed among Gen Z wherein those between 18 to 25 years of age are reportedly drawing out dates with people they’re not really interested in or postponing their breakup for months just so they don't have to be alone during the winter months.

New research by dating app Happn says that over one in ten (15%) of single 18-25-year-olds have continued to date a person over the Christmas period, even though they didn’t really like them and planned to break up after the season.

Another 15% of Gen Z said that while they have wanted to break up with their partner for a while, they waited to do it until after Christmas and New Year. As many as 75% of them said they made the decision to split in November, but delayed it until after the New Year to avoid being alone.

Shockingly, 25% had decided to break up as early as August but then ‘sledged’ their partner for months during the winter.

Why is sledging popular?

According to the New York Post, a romance expert from Happn warned that sledging was popular among Gen Z but also a toxic trend. Talking about the reason sledging is popular during the winter, she said 50% of sledgers told Happn that they wanted a companion to cuddle with in the winter and 60% said that they wanted a partner to have sex but others said they just did not want to end the year alone.

“People shouldn't be treated this way in what should be a loving and trusting relationship," she warned.

