‘I’m a father/brother too’: Bengaluru auto driver’s note reassures woman during late-night ride

A late night auto rickshaw ride in Bengaluru has struck a chord online after a woman passenger shared how a simple message inside the vehicle made her feel unexpectedly safe. A woman travelling late at night noticed a safety message by a Bengaluru auto driver.(Instagram/littlebengalurustories)

In the video, the woman explains the context of the ride and the emotion it triggered. She can be heard saying, “It was midnight and I was travelling in a Rapido when I read this, and it actually made me feel safe.” Her words reflect a sentiment many women relate to, especially while travelling alone at night.

A note that changed the mood of the ride

The camera then focuses on a note stuck behind the driver’s seat, written in both English and Kannada. The message reads, “I’m a father brother too. Your safety matters. Sit back comfortably.” The note is brief, polite and direct, but its impact appears far greater than its length.

The text overlaid on the clip summed up the feeling in three words, calling it a “Peak Bengaluru moment.” The video was shared on Instagram by an account named Little Bengaluru Stories and quickly drew attention for highlighting a rare sense of reassurance during a late night ride.

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reacts with warmth and relief

The clip amassed several reactions, with users sharing their thoughts in the comments. One user wrote, “This is such a small thing but it makes a huge difference, especially at night.” Another said, “As a woman who travels alone often, this honestly made me emotional.” A third comment read, “Respect to this auto driver, this is how trust is built.”

Others echoed similar feelings, with one user saying, “Bengaluru really has these moments that restore your faith.” Another added, “This should be normal everywhere, safety should never be optional.” One more comment noted, “Whoever this driver is, he deserves all the appreciation.” Yet another reaction said, “More power to people who understand how important this is.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)