‘I’m done with tech, I’m done with corporate’: Laid-off employee quits industry for a new career

A tech employee who recently lost his job has decided to leave the corporate world behind and pursue a career in personal training. In a candid Reddit post, the man spoke about his frustration with the industry, saying the layoff had prompted him to rethink his professional future.

A laid-off tech employee left corporate life behind and pursued personal training after years of informal coaching. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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(Also read: 56-year-old Noida man laid off after 14 years now works as delivery rider, internet calls his story 'powerful')

The man, who worked as an Account Executive at a technology company, said several of his friends across different roles had also been affected by layoffs.

‘I’m done with being miserable’

Sharing his experience in a post titled “Laid off from tech… I’m done”, the Reddit user wrote, “Recently got laid off as an Account Executive from a tech company. A lot of my friends in tech have also been laid off—developers, salespeople, marketers, the lot.”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to express his dissatisfaction with corporate culture and said he no longer wanted to continue working in the technology sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to express his dissatisfaction with corporate culture and said he no longer wanted to continue working in the technology sector. {{/usCountry}}

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“Honestly, I’m done with tech, I’m done with corporate, I’m done with the humiliation rituals, I’m done with working for people who are dumber than me, and I’m done with being miserable,” he added.

Rather than immediately searching for another corporate position, the man said he had chosen to turn his long-standing interest in fitness into a full-time profession.

(Also read: ‘I’m glad I’m getting laid off from Microsoft’: Employee says job loss better than months of anxiety)

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“I’m working on getting my personal training licence, have been coaching friends, family and colleagues informally for the last five years, and now I’m going to run it full-time. Best of luck to everyone else who’s been laid off!” he wrote.

Reddit users react

The post received several reactions, with users discussing layoffs, career changes and the uncertainty surrounding jobs in the technology industry.

One user encouraged him, writing, “Sometimes a layoff is the push people need to finally pursue something they genuinely enjoy.” Another commented, “I was laid off from the tech industry over a year ago. I’m currently studying for a degree in English education. I felt the same way you do.”

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A third user shared a note of caution and said, “Follow your passion, but make sure you have enough savings while you build a regular client base.” Another person added, “I was laid off last Friday from a corporate IT support job. I’m 40, with a wife and a child, and I’m also dealing with some health issues. So i can relate with you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)