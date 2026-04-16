‘I’m just the babysitter’: Gen Z employee’s reply to startup founder over 7 pm log-off sparks discussion

A Gen Z employee in Gurugram pushed back after being pulled up for logging off at 7 pm, telling his founder he would adopt a “founder’s mindset” only if he was given 50% equity - a response that has since sparked discussion around startup work culture. The post triggered mixed reactions online. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The incident was shared on LinkedIn by Nishant Joshi, who recounted how his younger cousin, working at an early-stage startup, was called into a meeting the next morning after shutting his laptop at 7 pm.

According to the post, the founder called him in and delivered a lecture on hustle, ownership and commitment. “He gave a twenty-minute lecture on the importance of hustle and taking extreme ownership. He looked at my cousin and said you need to have a founder's mindset,” Joshi wrote. The founder also told the employee to treat the company like his “own baby”.

“My cousin looked right back at him and delivered the absolute truth,” Joshi wrote, quoting him as he said, “Sir, I will treat this company like my baby the day you give me a fifty percent share in the equity. Right now I am just the babysitter and my shift ends at 7pm.”

Joshi said the exchange highlighted a larger issue in startup culture, arguing that employees are often expected to take on the stress and responsibility of founders without equivalent compensation. He criticised what he called the “founder’s mindset” narrative, saying it is sometimes used to push employees beyond reasonable limits.

“Founders want you to have the anxiety and the sleepless nights of a CEO. But they want to compensate you with a ₹35000 fresher salary. They want you to build the entire empire but they keep all the profits,” he wrote, adding that real ownership should come with financial stake.

“Founders take note. You cannot buy a co-founder's dedication on an intern's budget. If you want your team to treat the business like it is theirs then give them a real financial stake in it. Otherwise stop acting shocked when Gen Z does exactly what their employment contract says and logs off,” Joshi concluded.