'I’m losing my sanity': Indian techie in US considers moving home, willing to take pay cut

An Indian techie on an H-1B visa has shared a Reddit post highlighting the mental toll of working in a toxic job and staying alone in the USA. The techie claimed that despite earning well, they are “losing sanity.” The individual expressed the desire to move back to India, even at a lower pay. Lonely, overworked, and battling a toxic work culture - this is what an Indian techie in the US claims to have been feeling. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“3 years of job, planning of returning to India because of mental health,” the techie wrote, adding, “I am currently on an H-1B. It's my first year of H-1B. I work 9-5 in the office in a relatively toxic environment.”

The techie gave a grim look at their life in America, expressing how they miss their parents. “But at 26, I feel if I don't take any drastic steps, I will stick in this toxic environment forever. If I move back to India, I will make much less money for way more stress. But at least I will be close to my family,” the techie continued.

“I am truly conflicted and honestly in a very bad mental state. Everyday it feels like it's only a matter of time until I burst and do something I will regret,” the individual added.

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “Are you married or not? If you don’t have dependents, then living in the US alone is not rewarding.” The OP replied, “No dependents, which is one of the main reasons life feels like a chore. No one even cares about me, it seems. Every day, I am depressed with loneliness.” Another added, “I would only say. Don’t listen to anyone here. Just do whatever your heart says. Follow your intuition.”

A third shared, “Would you be not better off working in a different company where the work culture/boss are not toxic? You've only begun working, and many folks realize they jumped into their first job with tunnel vision. Now that you know what NOT to have in a job, you can start your search and hopefully land up in a better place, and all will mend itself--your mental, social and even physical health. I would give that option a serious try before returning to India.”

A fourth wrote, "If you do not have any financial commitments ( credit card payments, education loan, etc. ), then happily return to India. I understand your concerns about infrastructure back home, but the privilege of having family besides is more than anything else in this world.”