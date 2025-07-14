Indian man opens up about loneliness in US, considers returning home for a sense of belonging

A Reddit user has opened up about the emotional challenges of living in the United States, expressing feelings of isolation and his growing desire to return to India. Posting under the username @Murky_Routine5931, the man shared a note titled "Living in the US is lonely", where he reflected on his struggles with loneliness, limited social connections, and strained personal relationships. A Reddit user expressed feeling isolated in the US.(Representational image/Unsplash)

"I get lonely sometimes," he began. "I moved here when I was really young with my family. My girlfriend is really the only person I speak to these days, and things aren't great between us. I really think I should just move back to India. It seems so much nicer there. I'd probably have an easier time making friends at least."

His candid confession struck a chord with several Reddit users, many of whom empathised with his emotional state and offered words of support and advice.

Comments echo a shared sentiment

One user empathised deeply, writing, “Loneliness is something most of us experience in the US.” Another added, “The grass is greener on the other side. At the end of the day, you need to decide how you want to direct your life.”

Others suggested practical solutions, with one comment noting, “Find a hobby or two and you can meet people that way.” Another echoed this, saying, “Hobbies are the only way to cope and get over it, it is the same in Indian metros if you don't have family there.”

Some users tried to bring a positive spin to the situation. “Cheer up – it’s an introvert’s paradise,” one wrote. Another advised patience: “Give it a couple of years. See how you feel and if you are in the same boat. The best thing would be to join some kind of sport activity or group and you will start making friends that way.”