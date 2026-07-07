‘I’m scared to open my banking app’: Bengaluru ‘corporate girl’ breaks down ₹45,000 monthly expenses

A corporate professional has given social media a realistic look at the cost of living in India's Silicon Valley. In an eye-opening Instagram post, the Bengaluru resident detailed a monthly expenditure breakdown totalling ₹45,000, jokingly admitting she is now terrified to open her banking application. A visual shared by a woman living in Bengaluru. (Instagram/@the_curly_diaries)

“I calculated how much I spend every month as a corporate girl living in Bangalore… Now I’m scared to open my banking app,” Vaasavi Pasupulati wrote on Instagram.

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She continued, “This was supposed to help me budget. Instead, it gave me a reality check. But honestly, am I overspending!?”

In a series of visuals, Pasupulati gave a detailed breakdown of her ₹45,000 monthly expenses. “How much do I spend in a Month as a Corporate Girl in Bangalore?” she wrote, adding that her fixed living expenses come to ₹19,533. They include rent, maintenance, cook, cleaning woman, and miscellaneous expenses. Pasupulati explained that she shares a 3 BHK with other roommates.

“Groceries: ₹8,000. This includes: Fruits, Vegetables, Spices, Milk, Snacks, Coffee, Eggs, Pasta nights, Avocado toast ingredients,” Pasupulati continued, adding, “Skincare + Makeup + Misc Shopping: ₹6,000. Going out to explore a new cafe or Sunday food orders (considering at least twice a week): ₹3000. Because somehow... there's always something to buy.”

The corporate employee explained that for subscriptions and bills, including phone recharge, cloud storage, and Wifi, she spends ₹1,400. As for her commuting expenses, she spends over ₹7,300.

“Grand Total. Home: ₹19,533. Groceries: ₹8,000. Travel + Outings: ₹7,300. Personal: ₹9,000. Bills & Subscriptions: ₹1,400. Total Monthly Spend is approximately 45,000 per Month.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Vaasavi Pasupulati . This report will be updated when she responds.)