Pedestrians in San Francisco's Bay Area cities were in for a surprise when crosswalk signals in the California region played audio in Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's voices. A video showed many residents hearing messages in the tech CEOs' voices when they tried to cross streets in Alameda, Oakland and San Francisco Elon Musk also reacted to a video of the crosswalk voices.(REUTERS)

The audio clips were created using deepfakes of Musk and Zuckerberg by an anonymous hacker who added them to the pedestrian crossing systems.

The video shows crosswalk buttons playing monologues in AI-generated voices of the two CEOs. The one in Musk's voice mocked the Tesla CEO who is also the world's richest man. "Hi, this is Elon Musk. They say money can't buy happiness, and I guess that's true. God knows I've tried. But it can buy a Cybertruck, so that's pretty sick, right? F**k, I'm so alone.""

Take a look at the video here:

Another message in Zuckerberg's voice said: "Hi, this is Mark Zuckerberg, but real ones call me the Zucc. It's normal to feel uncomfortable or even violated as we forcefully insert AI into every facet of your conscious experience, and I just want to assure you that you don't need to worry, because there is absolutely nothing you can do to stop it."

While Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has not responded to the viral video, Elon Musk appears to find the whole thing humourous as he reshared the clip on X and added a laughing emoji. After sharing the video, which essentially mocked him, Musk's post gained almost 20 million views .

While it is not known how or why the hack took place, the authorities have now disabled the affected systems have been temporarily. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the hack in California.