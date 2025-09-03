Immigrant family in Ireland suffers because of ‘aggressive, argumentative’ Indian neighbours

A woman in Ireland claimed that her family is suffering because of a group of Indian men who moved next door to her house. As per her, they often make loud noises at night after 10 pm, with some of them smoking weed outside. She alleged that after confronting them a few times, the men became “aggressive, argumentative, and confrontational.” A woman claimed that a group of young Indian men had disturbed her and her family's peace. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Eric Ward)

The 33-year-old woman, who said she is a foreigner herself, wrote, “14 months ago, a bunch of young Indian men moved in next door. They are always loudly talking and laughing.” She explained in her Reddit post that her previous encounters with other Indians have been pleasant.

“I’ve lived in Ireland since 2008. I lived in nearly 10 different properties before I and my husband settled here. We even lived in a flat in Dublin city centre. However, nothing beats this loudness. Loud, constant until midnight,” she continued, adding, “Did we talk to them? Yes. More than 3 times. Nothing changed. They said sorry, and they do it again. They said it will never happen, and it happens again.”

The woman claimed, “In the last event, Indian men were extremely aggressive, argumentative, and confrontational.”

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual advised, “Call the Gardai, and make a report. When and if they go for citizenship, that may come up. I think your requirements are very reasonable. You could also contact their landlord and make a complaint,” adding, “Maybe put up a security camera so you can document this issue further and take it to the Gardai and send it to the management company.” Garda Síochána, commonly referred to as the Gardaí, is the national police force in the Republic of Ireland.

Another remarked, “I am assuming these men are without family/ bachelors. Even in India, many housing societies don’t allow bachelors because of the nuisance they create. I personally oppose this restriction, but I support action against anyone making noise, especially after 10 PM. I am Indian myself, but I feel that students from Western countries who have been attracted in the last five years are the worst possible immigrants.”

A third posted, “It's just sad to see us Indians moving to different countries and being ignorant of such things. You should report it to the guards and teach them a lesson. Being loud is fairly normalised in India, but they are not in India!”

A fourth wrote, “I'm surprised highly trained individuals are so rowdy. Are you sure they are Indian? Maybe different areas attract different social statuses. The Indians, I felt, were extremely polite and accommodating."

