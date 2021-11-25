Imtiaz Ali confirms this detail spotted by a fan in Tamasha’s Agar Tum Saath Ho

The film Tamasha directed by Imtiaz Ali that released back in 2015 has been a treat for many movie lovers. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the romance drama has often been a topic of conversation for many on social media. Recently, it again created a chatter among people following a reply by a YouTube user on a video of one of the songs of the film. They suggested a theory about the colour of the clothes worn by the two actors in the song Agar Tum Saath Ho and it prompted a confirmation post from Ali himself.

The YouTube user wrote how the colours of the clothes worn by Kapoor and Padukone are symbolic of mind and heart. Following this, Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram and shared that the YouTube user’s theory is in fact true. He shared a screenshot of the comment along with a text. “Hey we did think Tara should wear heart, while Ved be colourless… so not so random overthink from you,” he wrote along with a Smile emoji. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Ved and Deepika Padukone essays the role of Tara.

Here’s what Imtiaz Ali posted:

Imtiaz Ali posted this Instagram Stories.(Instagram/@imtiazaliofficial)

What are your thoughts on the fan theory and the director’s reply to it?