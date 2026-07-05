'In Mumbai, walking feels like a fight': Woman shares observations after London visit

After a trip to London, a woman took to X to share something she noticed as soon as she returned to Mumbai. She said walking in the two cities felt worlds apart, and her post resonated with many people who related to her experience.

A London trip made one woman rethink walking in Mumbai. (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}}

The post was shared on X by Forum Shah. Describing her trip, she wrote, "My trip to London made me realise how much we lack. I walked around 14,000 steps a day and not once did I have to look down. There were no broken footpaths, no open drains and no random bikes parked where people were supposed to walk. I never had to guess whether the puddle in front of me was water or something worse."

She added that the experience allowed her to enjoy the city in a different way. "I got to look up and walk. At the buildings. At the people. At the sky."

However, things felt very different once she returned home.

(Also Read: Pilot flies mother for the first time after becoming captain: 'The pressure to do a good landing was real')

'Walking in Mumbai feels like a fight'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling her arrival in Mumbai, she wrote, "Then I landed back in Mumbai. Within minutes, my eyes were back on the ground. Dodging puddles. Avoiding obstacles. Walking past dog poop and paan stains. Finding enough space to walk." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling her arrival in Mumbai, she wrote, "Then I landed back in Mumbai. Within minutes, my eyes were back on the ground. Dodging puddles. Avoiding obstacles. Walking past dog poop and paan stains. Finding enough space to walk." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

She concluded her post by saying, “That's when it hit me. In London, walking felt effortless. In Mumbai, walking feels like a fight.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet shares similar experiences

One user commented, "So true. I had the same experience when I was in Düsseldorf, Germany."

Another wrote, "One foreign trip and you realise how big a bubble we Indians are living in."

A third user joked, "There must not have been much excitement. The real thrill is when you don't know whether you'll make it home safely."

Commenting on the condition of public spaces, one person wrote, "These are basic things. You drive on the roads and see people spitting everywhere. I guess it is partly a population problem."

Another user said, "Superb observation. Our roads are almost non existent, along with the footpaths."

(Also Read: '31 km took 2.5 hours': Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan flags Bengaluru's worsening traffic woes)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Echoing the original post, another commented, "That's the point. Walking should at least feel effortless."

Not everyone agreed, though. One user dismissed the comparison, writing, “Don't go out of the house. A tree fell last night.”