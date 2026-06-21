‘In Mumbai, your only dream becomes paying the rent’: Man on the reality of chasing dreams in the city

A man’s humorous take on Mumbai’s soaring house rents has struck a chord with social media users, especially those who have moved to the city with big dreams but soon found themselves struggling with the cost of living.

A man shared how Mumbai’s high rent had turned his dream into a struggle to afford a small flat. (Instagram/jagratthirwani)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to Instagram, Jagrat Thirwani shared a video in which he showed a flat without a balcony and jokingly reflected on the reality of chasing dreams in Mumbai. In the clip, he said, "Guys, I came to Mumbai to fulfill my dreams. Look at this, a flat without a balcony. So for those who are dreaming, I just want to give one piece of advice: dream such that you don't have to come to Mumbai. Because my friend, when you come to Mumbai with your dreams and find out the house rent here, your only dream will become just being able to afford the rent. Or you'll get the feeling that fulfilling dreams isn't that important after all, and you might just let it be. So, dear well-wishers, I just want to advise you that if you dream without Mumbai, you will be happy. Long live India, long live dreams!"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, "Galat sapne dekh liye bhai." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, "Galat sapne dekh liye bhai." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Watch the clip here:

(Also read: ₹90,000 rent, yet no water’: Mumbai man vents over lack of basic facilities in high-rise society">‘ ₹90,000 rent, yet no water’: Mumbai man vents over lack of basic facilities in high-rise society)

Internet relates to his struggle

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video soon caught attention online, with many users saying that his words reflected the experience of several people who move to Mumbai for work, studies or creative ambitions. While many appreciated the comic tone of the video, others said the issue was very real for young professionals trying to survive in the city.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Mumbai does not test your talent first, it tests your bank balance." Another said, "The rent here can make even the strongest dreams feel weak." A third commented, "This is funny, but also painfully true for everyone living in a tiny room and paying half their salary."

(Also read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another user added, "People come to Mumbai to build a career, but end up calculating rent, deposit and broker charges all day."

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)