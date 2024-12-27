India remembers former PM Dr Manmohan Singh with iconic photos: 4 throwback pics on X

Dr Manmohan Singh, one of India’s most respected leaders and former Prime Ministers, died on December 26. He was rushed to Delhi AIIMS after he lost consciousness while at home and later declared dead. The nation has been engulfed in grief following his demise, and many are paying tributes to him over social media. A few are doing so by sharing iconic throwback pictures of the leader. The image captures India’s former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh, with ISRO scientists. (X/@IndiaHistorypic)

With ISRO scientists:

“1978 :: Dr. Manmohan Singh Meeting ISRO Scientists,” an X page wrote while posting a picture. The photo also captures former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam.

Paying respects to Rajiv Gandhi:

“Humble tributes on the demise of former Prime Minister, respected Shri Manmohan Singh ji, an epitome of simplicity. The country has lost a great and visionary leader,” an individual posted in Hindi.

The picture shared with the post shows Dr Singh bending down to tie his shoes. Reportedly, it was captured from when he paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial Veer Bhumi.

Meeting bravehearts of India:

In a series of photos, an X user remembered the time when the former PM visited Siachen Base Camp to meet with Indian soldiers in 2005.

Two great leaders:

“The demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is extremely sad. He left this world after living for 92 years. During his tenure, he had shown this country a new path of progress! RIP #ManmohanSingh ji,” along with this heartfelt tribute, an X user shared an iconic picture.

The throwback photos capture two great leaders of this nation - Dr Manmohan Singh and APJ Abdul Kalam. In the picture, they are seen engaged in a conversation.

AIIMS on Dr Manmohan Singh’s death:

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024,” AIIMS said in a statement.

“Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the medical institute added.