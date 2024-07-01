Indian Army's Major General stuns with 35 pull-ups in 60 seconds, netizens applaud

A video of Major General Prasanna Joshi doing 35 pull-ups within a minute was shared on social media and has gone viral, reaching a wide audience and sparking admiration. Numerous people, after watching the video, were impressed with Major General Joshi’s fitness and ability to do extensive workouts. Snapshot of Major General Prasanna Joshi doing 35 pull-ups.

The video was shared on X by Lt Col JS Sodhi. While sharing the video, in the caption he wrote, "Salute and respect to the physical fitness of Major General Prasanna Joshi of the Indian Army. No wonder the Indian Army has been rated as the finest fighting force in the world by the German publication Statista in October 2022. Proud of the Indian Army. Jai Hind."

The clip opens to show Major General Joshi in a gym with other Army personnel. He can be seen doing continuous pull-ups as others do a countdown for him. At the end of the video, everyone in the gym applauds Major General Joshi and appreciates his dedication to physical fitness.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 29. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The post also has over 4,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "After doing 25 pushups like walking in the park, he still has his uniform Shirt tucked in properly."

Another posted, "Absolutely beautiful. That's what real fitness looks like. Kudos to the real heroes."

"Total Awe. The guys who brave it in most trying times and situations - have the widest smiles and spirit. Kudos to him and Indian Army," commented a third.

Someone else posted,"25 pull-ups is commendable for a Major General. He might have a regular passion for fitness."