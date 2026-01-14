Indian billionaire buys 94-year-old Kolkata artist’s Santa dolls, wants them to be ‘prized possessions’ of his grandkids

Anand Mahindra is setting an example of how to support local artisans with dignity and respect. Following a viral post about 94-year-old CH Chang, Mahindra used his network in Kolkata to suggest a "collector's edition" strategy for Chang’s handmade Santa dolls. The industrialist proudly shared that he has now received his own commissioned set, which he plans to pass down to his grandchildren as a "rare treasure" of Indian craftsmanship. Santa dolls made by a 94-year-old artist living in Kolkata. (X/@anandmahindra)

“I had posted earlier about the indomitable Mr. Chang of Kolkata, who at 94, continues to produce his handmade Santa Claus dolls every Christmas, despite rising odds,” the Indian billionaire wrote.

Also Read: Woman spots Indian-origin billionaire PNC Menon at Dubai Mall, video goes viral How did he get the dolls? He continued, “I’m very grateful to Paroma, daughter of my friend Harsh Neotia, who connected with Mr. Chang and conveyed my suggestion of making signed editions of his dolls which could become higher priced collector’s items, and help sustain his business,” adding, “She placed my order and received my four specially commissioned and signed figures.”

Praising the artwork, Mahindra further tweeted, “My hope is that they will be prized possessions of my grandchildren long into the future.”