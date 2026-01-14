Indian billionaire buys 94-year-old Kolkata artist’s Santa dolls, wants them to be ‘prized possessions’ of his grandkids
Billionaire Anand Mahindra shared that he received the dolls from the artist with the help of his friend Harsh Neotia’s daughter, Paroma Neotia.
Anand Mahindra is setting an example of how to support local artisans with dignity and respect. Following a viral post about 94-year-old CH Chang, Mahindra used his network in Kolkata to suggest a "collector's edition" strategy for Chang’s handmade Santa dolls. The industrialist proudly shared that he has now received his own commissioned set, which he plans to pass down to his grandchildren as a "rare treasure" of Indian craftsmanship.
“I had posted earlier about the indomitable Mr. Chang of Kolkata, who at 94, continues to produce his handmade Santa Claus dolls every Christmas, despite rising odds,” the Indian billionaire wrote.
How did he get the dolls?
He continued, “I’m very grateful to Paroma, daughter of my friend Harsh Neotia, who connected with Mr. Chang and conveyed my suggestion of making signed editions of his dolls which could become higher priced collector’s items, and help sustain his business,” adding, “She placed my order and received my four specially commissioned and signed figures.”
Praising the artwork, Mahindra further tweeted, “My hope is that they will be prized possessions of my grandchildren long into the future.”
What did social media say?
The tweet spread happiness among many. An individual wrote, “That's a heartwarming story of resilience and legacy! Mr Chang's dedication at 94 is truly inspiring—handmade Santa dolls as collector's items are a brilliant idea. Kudos to Paroma for making it happen; it's especially special for your grandchildren to cherish these signed treasures for generations. Wishing Mr Chang many more joyful Christmases.”
Another asked, “Where can we order them?” A third posted, “Scale, speed, and replication are common metrics for progress, yet it is through patience and hands-on work that meaning is preserved. Organisations prioritise productivity, while cultures thrive when nurtured. Value compounds when attention does not hurry, as a ninety-four-year-old artisan shapes the same product every year demonstrates. This is a truth that markets tend to overlook. Mass manufacture meets consumer demand, while handiwork nourishes recollection. One makes inheritances, and the other makes inventories. Resilience communicated subtly, not nostalgia. Time is no longer an enemy but an ally when a signature rather than a trademark adorns the work. People who refuse to give up on what still needs making are just as important as speedier equipment when it comes to building the future.”