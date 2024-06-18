Indians react to UK heatwave alert at 26 degrees: ‘Two degrees above default AC setting in India’

When Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan came across a post by a foreign publication about the heatwave alert in the United Kingdom, with temperatures reaching 26-degree Celsius and five cities in England being the hottest, he couldn’t stop himself from sharing his views on it. UK's heatwave alert at 26 degrees Celsius elicited numerous reactions from Indians, including one from an IFS officer who termed the temperature in Britain as "pleasant". (Representative Image)

Parveen Kaswan not only declared the weather in the UK as “pleasant” but also expressed that the temperature is just “two degrees above default AC setting in India”.

“That is just two degrees above the default air conditioning setting in India. A pleasant weather it seems,” IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote while reposting British tabloid The Mirror’s post.

The Mirror’s post, complete with a link to a report on UK weather, reads, “The UK to be blasted by 48-hour 26C heatwave with five cities in England the hottest.”

The Mirror US, too, shared a witty reply to the viral post by The Mirror and wrote, “Okay, but this is an actual heatwave,” as they shared a link to a report on the weather in the States, with some parts experiencing “90-degree temperatures”.

The Mirror responded, “Our American friends seem to have a slightly different definition of ‘hot’.”

Indians, who share the US’ definition of “hot”, flocked to the comments section and expressed their thoughts.

An individual wrote, “My AC is currently set at UK heatwave level.”

“I use a blanket for that temperature,” said another.

A third added, “Wow. 26C is the same as 78F. We are all shaking in our boots in fear of melting. Not.”

“Laughter echoes across all of North India,” expressed a fourth X user.

A fifth shared, “UK has announced 26 C as a heatwave. How did these people manage to come to India and rule us in our weather?”

Some even highlighted the stark differences between the climates in India and the US, with one social media user saying, “It is not. I used to think the same until I visited the UK. 24 in the UK is as hot as 37-38 in India. It is not about the absolute temperature but rather how the sun beats down. 27 is a heatwave in the UK with Indian standards, too.”

“The sun rays burn skin here. 26 degrees is equivalent to 35-36 degrees in India. On top of that, no home has AC or even a fan. Houses are insulated and designed to keep heat inside. 28-30 degrees feels equal to 40 degrees in India,” claimed another.

A third said, “The sun rays are stronger in Europe. Many find difficult to walk for long at 26C, the intensity of the sun rays is similar to 31-35 C in India.”