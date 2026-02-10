Indian CEO’s US visa denied, he says ‘Train your consulate teams better’
Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, said he was denied a US visa for supposedly having ‘weak ties to India’.
A Delhi-based entrepreneur has expressed his displeasure at being denied a US visa, calling for better training of The US consulate staff. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, said he was denied a visa under Section 214(b) of USA’s Immigration and Nationality Act, which relates to proving intent to return to one’s home country.
“US visa denied under 214(b). Reason - weak ties to India,” he said in an X post.
The irony
Singh called it ironic that his US visa was denied for ‘weak ties’ to India, pointing out that he runs a company, pays taxes and employs people in India.
The serial entrepreneur said that he had built everything he has in India over the last 13 years, but despite that, his visa application to visit the United States was denied.
“Irony I run a company in India, employ people in India, pay taxes in India and have built everything here over the last 13 years. Apparently that is not enough proof that I’ll return to India,” he said, sharing a copy of the denial letter.
A call for better process
In his post on social media, Singh questioned the US consulate’s evaluation process, suggesting that either the definition of “intent” is flawed or the consular assessments need a serious review.
Tagging the official X account of Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, he wrote: “if this is your bar, either your definition of intent is broken or your evaluation process needs serious review. Train your New Delhi consulate teams better.”
The CEO of Knot Dating also noted that visa officers now reportedly check applicants’ social media activity and added, “A friend said next time just delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview and your visa gets approved.”
Jasveer Singh is one among several entrepreneurs whose US visas have been denied since the Donald Trump administration began its crackdown on illegal immigrants. Just last week, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Dhananjay Yadav had also expressed bewilderment at his United States visa being rejected.
Yadav said that his visa was rejected despite the fact that he has earlier studied in the US and has no intention of staying back in the country.
