Indian couple stays at ultra-luxury Masai Mara resort with 3.5 lakh per night rooms. Internet baffled

An Indian man and his wife recently shared their extraordinary experience of staying at the JW Marriott Masai Mara, one of Kenya’s most exclusive and expensive resorts. The jaw-dropping cost of their stay? A staggering ₹3.5 lakh per night. The post detailing their luxurious adventure has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), garnering over 1million views. The story was shared by Anirban Chowdhury, a self-described credit card enthusiast, who documented every aspect of this opulent getaway. An Indian couple stayed at JW Marriott Masai Mara for ₹ 3.5 lakh per night. Their luxurious safari experience went viral on X, sparking awe and curiosity.(X/@VoyageBliss)

The JW Marriott Masai Mara offers an unparalleled luxury safari experience. Nestled within the Masai Mara National Reserve, the resort features 22 tented suites overlooking the serene Talek River. The lodge is situated about a 30-40 minute drive from Keekorok Airstrip. Chowdhury described the all-inclusive package, which includes accommodation, meals, selected beverages, and a range of premium services such as bush meals, sundowners, and daily game drives.

Guests are welcomed in grand style with a traditional Masai dance and are treated to a rosemary hibiscus drink at the Fig Tree Lounge upon arrival. Each tent is a sprawling 1,220 sq. ft. of luxury, complete with a whirlpool bath, a stargazing deck, and both indoor and outdoor rain showers.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

Points-based booking for an exclusive stay

Chowdhury revealed how he secured this luxurious stay using Marriott Bonvoy points. "So, we booked JW Marriott Masai Mara using 106,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for two," he explained. “And let me tell you, I’d even pay 200k points for this experience! It’s all-inclusive, so unless you opt for paid activities, your out-of-pocket cost will be pretty much zero. The experience is worth every point!”

Internet reactions: From awe to curiosity

The internet’s reaction to the post has been a mix of awe and scepticism. Vivek Sharma commented, "I’ve never seen anything like this before—what an experience! But, wow, the cost is eye-watering." Another added, "This sounds like a dream vacation. If I had the points, I'd definitely consider it!"

There were also sceptical responses, with one commenter saying, "Unable to wrap my head around the kind of wealth people have. I think I'm fairly rich and I am, by any reasonable standard. So I was like nice let's check this place out and it costs 3.5 lakhs for one night. Almost 10 lakhs for a 3-day stay. What kind of money do folks earn?" Another user remarked, "I’m all for luxury, but this feels like a whole new level of opulence."

Amid the varied reactions, some users admired the luxurious details, with one saying, "This is next-level luxury. The attention to detail sounds incredible!" and another adding, "I’m saving up my Marriott points just for this—hoping to experience it someday."