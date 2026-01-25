Indian employee compares calm Spanish team with chaotic Indian team: 'Contrast is visible'

An Indian employee has shared frustrations about the differences between working with Spanish colleagues and the current Indian team, calling the office environment “chaotic” and “exhausting.” The Spanish team was described as calm, competent, and well-organised. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The Reddit post comes amid layoffs in Spain and the hiring of new staff in India.

The employee explained in the post that existing Indian employees are temporarily handling responsibilities until the new joiners complete their training.

“As an Indian, I am tired of working with Indians,” the caption of the post reads.

Contrast between Spanish and Indian teams: According to the post, the Spanish team was described as calm, competent, and well-organised, while the current office culture is reportedly noisy, rushed, and inefficient.

“There is a lot of unnecessary shouting in meetings, unnecessary panic, and staying late without real productivity,” the post adds.

The employee also expressed disappointment with colleagues who have been in the company for over a decade yet struggle with basic tasks. “What frustrates me is that some people who have been in this company for 15 to 16 years are still surprisingly clueless.”

“The contrast is so visible. The Spanish were patient, polite, and structured. The environment here often feels rushed, noisy, and inefficient, people in a hurry but without clarity,” the post adds.