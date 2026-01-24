Dubai-based founder flags concern after Gen Z candidate questions basic company details: ‘Being young isn’t an excuse'

Candidates are often asked tricky questions in job interviews, but one recent Gen Z candidate left a founder completely stunned with a simple query. The Dubai-based founder shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter). (@mahimajalann/Instagram)

Mahima Jalan, Dubai-based founder of Sorted Brand, shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting what she sees as a worrying trend among younger professionals.

“Gen Z has a different way of working,” the caption of the post reads.

Founder calls out poor preparation: According to the post, the candidate asked Jalan, “What’s your company called and what do you do?” even though the job description, hiring message, and emails had already been shared.

The question left her surprised, as not knowing basic company details during a job interview is considered poor work etiquette, regardless of age.

“The job description, hiring message, and emails were already shared. Not knowing basic details is poor work etiquette. Being young isn’t an excuse.” Jalan adds.

Jalan emphasised that serious businesses cannot run on vibes alone. They rely on preparation and ownership. Knowing key information about a company is part of showing professionalism and respect for the interviewer.

“Even for a 15-minute call, I research the client. Serious businesses don’t run on vibes. They run on ownership and preparation,” she adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.