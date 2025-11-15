Indian family’s quirky hammock hack for ‘Dogesh bhai’ inside car goes viral: ‘Just Indian things’

An Indian family has found a unique solution to a common problem faced by pet owners during long road journeys. While many dogs grow restless and struggle to stay still inside moving vehicles, this family’s innovative idea has now become the internet’s latest fascination. An Indian family’s clever hammock setup for their dog went viral.(Instagram/denuu97 )

A video circulating widely on Instagram shows the family travelling with their pet dog comfortably resting in what appears to be a homemade hammock. The clip has already crossed more than three million views and continues to spark conversations online.

A hammock made from clothes

The video captures a white dog peacefully lying in a makeshift hammock crafted entirely out of clothes. The cloth is fashioned into a sling-like cradle, with one end tied to a rope on the right side of the vehicle’s backseat and the other end secured on the opposite side. Suspended slightly above the seat, the arrangement gently sways as the car moves, creating a soothing effect for the pet.

The overlay text reads, “Dogesh in brown family." The caption accompanying the post simply says, “Just Indian things," a phrase often used to describe clever local improvisations.

Online viewers react with humour and surprise

Social media users were quick to flood the comments section with reactions ranging from admiration to amusement. One user wrote, “This is the peak Indian way of solving problems and I am here for it." Another commented, “I cannot believe the dog is more comfortable than most passengers in Indian roads." A third user remarked, “This family deserves an award for creativity."

Adding to the humour, another viewer joked, “The dog is living a better life than I ever will." Someone else wrote, “Only Indian families can come up with such genius ideas during travel." A final comment read, “This is both adorable and brilliant at the same time."

