Indian family secretly plans Dubai trip for mom — her joy is winning the internet

An Instagram food blogger has shared a throwback video of the time she and her husband surprised his mother with a trip to Dubai. Sukeshi Mehta was surprised with a trip to Dubai by her family (Instagram/@vspiceroute)

The video shows Sukeshi Mehta travelling to the airport with her son, daughter-in-law, grandchild and other family members. Mehta thought she was seeing her family off before their flight to the United States. Instead, once at the airport, she was informed that she was going on a surprise holiday to Dubai with her son, daughter-in-law and grandkid. Her stunned reaction is now going viral online.

Indian mom surprised with Dubai trip

“Last year on our way back from India to USA, we surprised my mother in law and took her on a surprise trip to Dubai,” Instagram user and food blogger Mansi wrote while sharing the now-viral video.

“We stayed one month in India and all of us kept that secret till she came to the airport to drop us off. The rest is history but it was a lot of fun to see her face and here is a glimpse of that video and trip,” Mansi added.

The video shows Mehta initially refusing to believe her family when told that she would be accompanying them to Dubai. She only accepted the fact when she saw her name on the ticket – and proceeded to call her sisters with tears in her eyes to tell them about the surprise.

The video then cuts to Dubai, where the Indian mom was seen enjoying the sites, sounds and food of the UAE city.

The video has gone viral with more than 8 lakh views and hundreds of comments.

“This is so sweet. Parents work so hard and deserve to go on a vacation!! I’m sure she was very surprised and happy,” wrote one Instagram user. “That’s just so heartwarming!” another said.

“So sweet!! Her expressions say it all! Hats off to you all for pulling this off without her suspecting anything,” a third user added.