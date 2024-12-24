Indian family slammed for being ‘very loud’ on Finland train: ‘We really don’t get civic sense’

An Indian tourist in Finland slammed his fellow countrymen for their lack of civic sense in a scathing social media post. Gokul Sridhar said he was travelling on an “ultra-quiet” train in Finland where the peace was disturbed by a “very loud” Indian family. An Indian family has copped backlash for being noisy on a Finnish train (Representational image)

Gokul indicated in his X post that the Indian family was the only one in the carriage that was being loud. The family had their cabin doors open as they spoke to someone over a video call in Hindi, he said.

The post

“I'm on a train from Lapland to Helsinki and there's one family in the otherwise ULTRA QUIET carriage that's being very loud, talking to someone over a video call. In Hindi. With their cabin doors open,” wrote Gokul, who is based in Germany.

“We REALLY don't get civic sense, do we?” he asked.

His post has reignited the discussion on Indians and their behaviour in public spaces.

“Have seen this a lot of times in London and yes, it does give out an awful impression,” wrote one X user in the comments section.

“Observed this multiple times in the UK,” another said.

Civic sense refers to the observance and practice of social responsibility in public spaces, such as maintaining cleanliness, respecting rules and being considerate towards others. Indians often get a bad reputation for ignoring these social norms while travelling both domestically and abroad.

This is by no means the first time that Indians have been criticised for lacking civic sense. Most recently, a flight from India to Thailand saw a group of desi people standing and gossiping, blocking the aisle for flight attendants and other passengers.

(Also read: Behaviour of desis on Thailand flight irritates man: 'Indians need to learn civic sense’)