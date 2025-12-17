Indian firm discontinues sick leave for employees, internet reacts: ‘Is there a deathbed leave?’

A company has sparked a firestorm of criticism after one of its employees took to Reddit, claiming that the firm has discontinued its casual and sick leave policies. The new mandate allows 12 days of annual leave, requiring formal hospital documentation for any health-related absence. A post about an Indian company discontinuing sick leave has prompted a lot of chatter on Reddit. (Representational image). (Pexels)

The employee shared a screenshot of a message on Slack, purportedly from the HR department of the company they work for. It is titled, “Important Leave Policy Update.” Addressed to the entire team, it reads, “We've made some key updates to our leave policy to streamline and better align with our current work culture. Casual Leave and Sick Leave have now been discontinued.”

The message continued with the details of the leaves that an employee can avail. “Moving forward, the following leave types will be available: Annual Paid Leave - A fixed number of paid leaves you can use for personal time off, vacations, or general needs. These leaves will be credited 1 day per month, totalling 12 days per year. Hospitalisation Leave - Special leave granted only in cases of medical emergencies requiring hospitalisation.”

The message further elaborated, “This leave will be credited in two phases: 3 days in January and 3 days in July. It will be approved only upon submission of valid hospital documents, such as admission/discharge papers or a certified medical report.”

Why did the company take this decision?

The text from HR further explained, “These changes aim to bring more clarity and consistency to our leave structure. If you have any questions or need help understanding the new policy, feel free to reach out to me.”

How did social media react?

A Reddit user sarcastically wrote, “There should be a ‘deathbed’ leave that you can apply during your last day of life.” Another added, “What? You are entitled to casual leaves/sick leaves under the Shops & Establishment Act. This is kind of illegal.”

A third expressed, “So what if someone gets a cold or something, looks like it’s time to start looking.” A fourth commented, “Bro, what? Is sick leave discontinued? There is a reason why that was in the first place. Consider someone who is suffering from the flu; that person comes to the office, and now the entire office is affected. So, sick leavers are not only ‘for employees’, but they are also ‘for companies’.

