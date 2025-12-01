Indian man films slushy Canadian road after snowfall, says ‘India is the best’

An Indian man living in Canada has sparked an online discussion after sharing a video that captures the messy, slush filled state of a Canadian road following a recent snowfall. The man, identified as Harsh, posted the clip on Instagram, using it to contrast the common perception that Western countries maintain perfect infrastructure with the reality he witnessed during winter. An Indian man posted a clip of slushy Canadian roads after snowfall.(Instagram/___harshhere)

In the footage, Harsh records a street covered in thick, melting slush as vehicles attempt to move cautiously through the slippery surface. He can be heard speaking in Hindi, and the translated audio reads, “People often say that in India the roads become terrible whenever it rains, but look at Canada, the same thing happens here too. Whenever it snows, this is the situation everywhere. This is the reality. India is the best.”

Take a look here at the clip:

A text overlay on the clip labels it as the “Dark reality”, further emphasising the contrast between popular assumptions about the West and the challenges faced by residents during severe winters.

Clip draws supportive reactions

The video has attracted several comments since it was shared. Many viewers expressed appreciation for Harsh’s straightforward comparison. One user wrote, “You're true Indian bro”, while another added, “You told the unsaid truth”. A third viewer commented, “I really appreciate what you said”, praising his honesty.

Someone claiming to be living in Canada also contributed to the discussion, saying, “I live in Canada and I agree with you”, suggesting that the conditions shown in the video are familiar to residents.

