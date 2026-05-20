Indian man in Europe says people value life after 5 pm over promotions: ‘Nobody glorifies working late’

An Indian man living in Europe has sparked a conversation online after sharing what he described as the “biggest work culture shock” for Indians working there. In a video shared on Instagram by the account 'Our Unscripted Life, he said the most surprising part was not linked to salary, working hours or professional benefits, but to the way people viewed life outside work.

An Indian man shared how working in Europe changed his idea of success, saying life outside office mattered more there.(Instagram/our_unscripted.life)

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In the clip, he said, “The biggest work culture shock that every Indian gets working in Europe is not the work hours or the pay. It's realizing that work is not the center of life here. People genuinely seem to be more excited about life after 5:00 PM. Nobody glorifies working late or staying busy all the time. One of the biggest surprises for us was seeing people even turn down promotions because for them, protecting their peace and personal life mattered more. That's why success feels a little different here.”

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‘Success stopped meaning always being busy’

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{{^usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that further explained the idea behind the post. It read, “One thing Europe changed for us? Success stopped meaning ‘always being busy.’ The biggest work culture shock wasn’t the salary or work hours, it was seeing people prioritize life outside work. Family dinners. Peaceful evenings. Weekends that actually feel like weekends. Maybe success really does look different in different parts of the world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video was shared with a caption that further explained the idea behind the post. It read, “One thing Europe changed for us? Success stopped meaning ‘always being busy.’ The biggest work culture shock wasn’t the salary or work hours, it was seeing people prioritize life outside work. Family dinners. Peaceful evenings. Weekends that actually feel like weekends. Maybe success really does look different in different parts of the world.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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The post appeared to strike a chord with many viewers, especially those who compared work culture in India with that in several European countries. While some agreed with the observation, others said the experience could vary depending on country, profession and personal circumstances.

Internet reacts to the viral clip

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Turning down promotions, true that.” Another agreed with the observation and commented, “This is very true and honestly you see this if you have even travelled across Europe.”

A third user brought in a different perspective and said, “Actually to be honest I prefer living in Goa bro.” Another person pointed out that the situation may not be the same for everyone, writing, “Depends on the field. In my field in Netherlands this is not true.”

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Some users felt that such views were shaped by the privilege of living in developed economies. One comment read, “This is what people say when they live in rich countries.” Another simply added, “I agree with you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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