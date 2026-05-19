Indian man in Germany says Indian passport renewal was smoother than Berlin paperwork: 'Deeply impressive'

An Indian entrepreneur and researcher based in Germany has caught the internet’s attention after comparing his experience of renewing an Indian passport with dealing with Berlin’s local bureaucracy, saying the Indian process felt surprisingly efficient despite involving international coordination. Panja said that it took him 6 weeks just to get an appointment at Berlin’s Foreigner’s Office. (X/@mayukh_panja)

Taking to X, Mayukh Panja wrote that renewing his Indian passport and German residence permit made him appreciate how India manages logistics at scale. “There is something deeply impressive about how India handles logistics at scale,” he wrote.

Panja shared that it took him 30 days to secure an appointment at the Indian Embassy in Berlin. After submitting his documents, he received his new passport in around 6 weeks.

The entrepreneur said that the process involved coordination between the passport office in Kolkata, local police verification at his permanent residence in the city, and the printing of passports in India before being shipped to embassies abroad.

“Passports are not printed at the Embassy. They are printed in India and then flown to embassies around the world. This entire international affair with cross border movement of physical documents was done in 6 weeks,” he wrote.

In comparison, Panja said that it took him 6 weeks just to get an appointment at Berlin’s Foreigner’s Office, while printing the new residence card itself would take another 8 weeks.

“I know a lot of stuff doesn’t work, but sometimes I cannot help but be amazed at how vast and sprawling our democracy, both literally and metaphorically, is and it is somehow still not falling apart,” he added.