Indian man in Poland shares work benefits beyond salary: ‘Flexible hours, paid leave, good work life balance’

An Indian man working in Poland has highlighted the wide range of benefits that come with corporate roles in the country, beyond just salary. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Anirudh Sharma shared a video explaining his experience as a banking professional. An Indian man explained corporate perks in Poland. (Instagram/apnesharmagkaladka)

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In the video, he said, “Hi everyone, my name is Anirudh and I work as a banking professional in Poland. Today I want to talk about the benefits that come with professional roles here beyond just salary.” He went on to describe flexible working hours, adding that he works from 8 am to 4 pm, leaving him with “plenty of time” for himself.

He further explained, “There is also an option to work from home for two to three days a week, which helps maintain a good work life balance.” According to him, working on public holidays is usually compensated at double pay, while overtime earns 1.5 times the base salary.

From paid leave to wellness perks Sharma also shed light on employee welfare policies. “Sick leave is typically paid at around 80 percent, while some companies even offer 100 percent paid sick leave,” he said, adding that organisations actively promote wellbeing through activities such as trekking trips, team outings and wellness programmes.

He noted that many companies offer additional benefits such as a multisport card for gym, swimming and other fitness activities, and some workplaces even provide breakfast. Employees, he said, are entitled to 20 to 26 days of paid vacation annually depending on experience, with at least two weeks of continuous leave being mandatory in some organisations.

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“In addition, there are two to three extra optional days for social activities or personal projects,” he said, adding that some offices also provide a half day off before public holidays.

Parental leave and relaxed culture Talking about family benefits, Sharma shared that parental leave can extend up to 52 weeks, supported by both the government and employers. He also pointed out that work tends to be more relaxed during summer months.

“One of the best parts is that you usually only need to inform your manager before taking leave rather than asking for formal permission,” he added.

Watch the clip here: