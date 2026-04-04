Indian man in Poland shares work benefits beyond salary: ‘Flexible hours, paid leave, good work life balance’
An Indian man shared benefits of working in Poland, highlighting flexible hours, paid leave and good work life balance.
An Indian man working in Poland has highlighted the wide range of benefits that come with corporate roles in the country, beyond just salary. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Anirudh Sharma shared a video explaining his experience as a banking professional.
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In the video, he said, “Hi everyone, my name is Anirudh and I work as a banking professional in Poland. Today I want to talk about the benefits that come with professional roles here beyond just salary.” He went on to describe flexible working hours, adding that he works from 8 am to 4 pm, leaving him with “plenty of time” for himself.
He further explained, “There is also an option to work from home for two to three days a week, which helps maintain a good work life balance.” According to him, working on public holidays is usually compensated at double pay, while overtime earns 1.5 times the base salary.
From paid leave to wellness perks
Sharma also shed light on employee welfare policies. “Sick leave is typically paid at around 80 percent, while some companies even offer 100 percent paid sick leave,” he said, adding that organisations actively promote wellbeing through activities such as trekking trips, team outings and wellness programmes.
He noted that many companies offer additional benefits such as a multisport card for gym, swimming and other fitness activities, and some workplaces even provide breakfast. Employees, he said, are entitled to 20 to 26 days of paid vacation annually depending on experience, with at least two weeks of continuous leave being mandatory in some organisations.
(Also read: Polish woman stunned after spotting Indian biker carrying over 20 chairs: ‘In India, everything is possible’)
“In addition, there are two to three extra optional days for social activities or personal projects,” he said, adding that some offices also provide a half day off before public holidays.
Parental leave and relaxed culture
Talking about family benefits, Sharma shared that parental leave can extend up to 52 weeks, supported by both the government and employers. He also pointed out that work tends to be more relaxed during summer months.
“One of the best parts is that you usually only need to inform your manager before taking leave rather than asking for formal permission,” he added.
Watch the clip here:
The clip was shared with the caption, “Benefits of working in corporate companies in Poland”, and has garnered several reactions online.
Internet reacts
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is so cool”, while another said, “Wow this is different from my office in India.” A third user commented, “You know this is amazing”, and another added, “This is so good.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More