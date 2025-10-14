Man compares Poland's silent roads with India's honking culture, internet says 'Humare desh mein bajana zaroori hai'

A video showing horn-free roads in Poland has caught the internet’s attention, sparking a wave of discussion on road discipline and driving behaviour in India. The video has prompted mixed reactions from social media users.(Instagram/@brownboycode)

The clip, shared by Instagram user Kunal Dutt, highlights how vehicles in Poland move smoothly through traffic without the constant blaring of horns, a stark contrast to India’s horn-heavy streets. “Jo khud galiyo se horn bajaate hue nikalte hain, they will always defend their own kind,” Dutt wrote in the caption, taking a light-hearted jab at drivers back home who justify excessive honking.

In the clip, Dutt begins by saying, “Koi horn sunai diya toh batana ek baar,” as he pans the camera across a busy road lined with cars moving silently. “Traffic bhi hai,” he adds, emphasising that even with vehicles on the road, there’s no noise pollution.

Dutt then goes on to explain why drivers in Poland avoid honking. “Yahan pe log horn isliye nahi bajate kyunki usse aggressive mana jata hai. Matlab, bahut hi zaroorat pade toh bajate hain,” he says.

Dutt also urges viewers to learn from such habits, saying, “Bahar ki jo achi cheez hai woh seekho na, apne desh mein leke aao.”

Social media reactions

Since being shared, the post has prompted mixed reactions from social media users. While some agreed with him, others said that in India, honking is a necessity.

One user wrote, “You are absolutely right, bro,” while another remarked, “Bhai, jis country mein population kam hoti hai, wahan discipline hota hi hai.”

Others debated whether such discipline could work in India. One comment read, “Hamare desh main horn bana jaroori isliye h ki sab andhe behre aapko road par hi milenge. If you won’t then you would be blamed ki apko horn bjana chaiye tha taki road par chal rha behra aadmi ya aurat hat jaye. Indian janta ko kitna bhi smjha lo yeh nhi sudhrenge bro!”

“Humara yaha agar side se nikalne ke time agr horn bajake nahi nikloge toh ,kabhi bhi turn marke apke age ghus jayega, woh bhi sabse jyada tuk-tuk wala aur bike walam” said another.