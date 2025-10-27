Indian man left stunned as Dubai ground turns litter free overnight after Diwali celebrations

Diwali festivities may have concluded, but one Indian man residing in Dubai has now gone viral for highlighting the remarkable speed and efficiency with which the city’s cleaning staff restored order after the celebrations. Taking to Instagram, a user identified as Kabir shared a video that captured both the joy of the festival and the impressive cleanliness that followed. After Diwali celebrations in Dubai, an Indian man posted a video appreciating cleaners for clearing fireworks waste overnight.(Instagram/kabiraaspeaking_)

In the clip, Kabir points to a familiar sports ground near a towering building. He says, “You can see that robot structure on the building over there, and right next to it is a small ground where people are playing cricket right now. On that same ground last night, all of us Indians came together for Diwali and burst so many firecrackers that the poor cleaning staff had to start cleaning even while we were still celebrating. And by the time night ended, they had cleaned every bit of it. You will not see any garbage there now.”

Check out the clip here:

A text overlay on the video reads: “Diwali safai” which translates to Diwali cleaning.

Internet reacts

The video, which has already garnered more than eight lakh views, resonated with viewers who praised both the message and the hardworking staff behind Dubai’s cleanliness. Many users expressed admiration in the comments. One viewer wrote, “This is how cities should function. Immediate clean up so everyone can enjoy without worries.” Another said, “Dubai really sets the benchmark for cleanliness.” A third user commented, “We celebrate and they work tirelessly. Respect to them.” Someone else mentioned, “Loved how you acknowledged the cleaning staff. They deserve the credit.” Another viewer wrote, “This makes me wish Indian cities could adopt similar systems.” A user also remarked, “Beautiful celebrations and beautiful maintenance.” Another added, “Clean city and responsible administration. Impressive.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments. This story will be updated when a response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)