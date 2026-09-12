Indian man living in Canada for nearly a decade says country has changed: ‘This is not the same Canada’

An Indian man who has lived in Canada for nearly a decade has shared his perspective on how life in the country has changed over the years. From the rising cost of living and financial pressure to the debate around immigration, he said people considering moving to Canada should understand the realities of life there before making a decision. An Indian man living in Canada said rising costs and mounting financial pressure had changed life in the country. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Amar Nath Puri, shared a video reflecting on the changes he has witnessed during his time in the country.

‘Canada has changed a lot’ In the caption of the clip, Puri wrote, “I’ve lived in Canada for almost a decade, and I can honestly tell you this is not the same Canada. Canada has changed, and we need to talk about it. I’ve been here for almost a decade, and honestly, Canada has changed a lot. Life feels more expensive. People are working harder. There’s more financial pressure, and I see more and more people simply trying to get through the day. Work. Bills. Mortgage or rent. Family responsibilities. Repeat. And somewhere along the way, people stopped enjoying life.”

He went on to address the debate around immigration, saying he disagreed with blaming immigrants for every problem facing the country.

“But there’s something I don’t agree with. Every problem today seems to be blamed on immigrants. Yes, immigration has changed Canada, but Canadians themselves are also feeling the pressure of a lifestyle they were not used to. The Canada many people grew up knowing felt different. Less pressure. More affordability. More time to actually enjoy life,” he said.

‘Know the reality before you make the decision’ Puri clarified that he was not suggesting Canada was a bad place to live, but urged prospective immigrants to have realistic expectations.

“And I’m not saying Canada is a bad country. But if you’re planning to come here thinking only about PR, a job, or a better future, you need to understand the Canada you are actually coming to. Because immigration can change your life, but Canada has changed too. After almost a decade here, I can honestly say you should know the reality before you make the decision to come,” he added.

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