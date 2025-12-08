Indian man records Dubai shops without locks at 12 am, praises city for its unmatched safety

An Indian man living in Dubai has drawn attention to the city’s exceptional sense of safety through a video recorded at midnight inside a shopping mall. An Indian man shared a video of unlocked shops in Dubai and said the city’s rules made people feel secure.(Instagram/realtorlovkesh)

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Lovkesh Solanki filmed himself walking through the mall at around 12 am, showing several shops that were closed for the day yet had no shutters, locks or physical barriers. The open storefronts, despite the late hour, became the focal point of his observation on how secure public spaces feel in Dubai.

The clip carried an overlay that read: “No door or no locks Safety in Dubai”

Take a look here at the clip:

Man praises Dubai’s rules for creating a secure atmosphere

Towards the end of the clip, Solanki is heard speaking in Hindi. His message, translated into English, read: “In Dubai, no one will pick up or steal your belongings, and this confidence comes only from the strict rules and regulations there. People do not have to worry about someone taking their things. When you experience this level of safety in life, it brings immense peace.”

Internet reacts

The video has garnered several reactions from social media users who expressed both admiration and perspective. One user wrote, "After travelling thirty five plus countries and living in the UAE for almost two decades, I can proudly say east or west, UAE is the best" while another commented, "This is why coming back home to UAE feels so so special after every foreign trip."

Some pointed out that Dubai is not the only place with such a safety culture, with one user noting, "Why does everyone in this world think that only Dubai is safe the same happens in other gulf countries as well" although others continued to praise the city specifically, saying, "Thats why no one can beat Dubai's safety" and another viewer added, "This is the reason why I love Dubai so much".

