Indian founder shows how Dubai’s busiest road stays silent even in peak traffic: 'No horns, no hurry'

An Indian founder has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video from Dubai that showcases the city’s remarkable traffic discipline. The clip, posted on Instagram by Lovkesh Solanki, captures him strolling along a pavement near a busy traffic signal in Business Bay. In the video, he comments on the striking absence of honking, even during peak evening traffic when vehicles are lined up and residents are heading home. A viral video showed an Indian man highlighting Dubai’s silent traffic culture.(Instagram/realtorlovkesh)

In the footage, Solanki is heard speaking in Hindi, which translates to English as: "I am standing right now on one of the busiest streets in Dubai, Business Bay. It is evening and everyone is heading home, but let me know if you hear even a single horn. There are so many cars lined up here, yet no one is honking. Why? Because people here only use the horn when someone actually makes a mistake, like forcing their way into a lane or not using an indicator. Otherwise, there is simply no need to honk. In India, even if the car is standing still, people keep pressing the horn, but here drivers know exactly how to drive with discipline."

Take a look here at the clip:

He shared the clip with a caption that read: "No horns. No hurry. Just smooth drives in Dubai."

Social media users react to the calm traffic scene

The clip has drawn several reactions from viewers who related to the contrast between the two countries. One user wrote, “That's why Dubai is the best in India there are no proper rules,” while another praised the city by saying, “Dubai is another level.”

A different user appreciated the message behind the video and commented, “That's what we need to learn,” whereas another observed, “This is called civic sense.” Someone else added that the mindset matters more than the surroundings, writing, “We need to adopt this kind of mindset,” and another user simply expressed amazement, saying, “That is so amazing.. wow.”