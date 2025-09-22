Indian man stuck in Pune jam compares road discipline with Germany: 'Does not require infrastructure'

An Indian man’s candid video comparing traffic jams in Pune with those in Germany has stirred a lively debate online. The man, identified as Karan Singh, shared the clip on his Instagram account where he can be seen sitting inside a car, stuck in a jam in Pune. A video by an Indian man went viral after he contrasted Pune’s chaotic jam with Germany’s orderly roads.(Instagram/carswithkaran)

(Also read: ‘Naali could be this fancy’: Indian woman shares cultural shock over Germany’s centuries-old street runnels)

In the video, he remarks, “Currently stuck in a jam here in Pune, but I was also stuck in a jam in Germany a couple of days back. And the big difference there is that even on a two-lane highway, the people on the left lane will stick to the extreme left in case of a jam, and the people on the extreme right will stick to the extreme right in case of a jam, leaving the centre lane open for emergency vehicles to pass through, which is something that does not really require infrastructure. It just requires a little bit of respect towards the emergency vehicles.”

Watch the clip here:

He posted the video with the caption, “think we’re capable of this discipline here?”

Online reactions pour in

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 165,000 views and drawing several responses from viewers who resonated with his observation. Many users expressed both frustration and agreement over the state of road discipline in India.

One viewer commented, “This is exactly the problem, we do not lack rules but we lack discipline and civic sense.” Another said, “The day we learn to respect lanes and emergency vehicles will be the day Indian roads transform.”

Adding to the chorus, a user wrote, “Even basic courtesy is missing here, people just want to get ahead at any cost.” Another reaction noted, “In Europe, it comes naturally, while here everyone drives like it is a race.”

“Change will take time, but awareness like this can slowly make a difference,” a user remarked. Another viewer said, “We need stricter enforcement, only then will people start following these practices.”