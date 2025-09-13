‘Naali could be this fancy’: Indian woman shares cultural shock over Germany’s centuries-old street runnels

An Indian woman visiting Germany has sparked a lively debate on social media after expressing her surprise at how something as ordinary as a drain back home is celebrated as a charming cultural feature in Europe. The woman, identified as Bhagyashree Tak, shared a short video from Freiburg where she showcased what locals fondly refer to as the Bächle. An Indian woman shared her cultural shock in Germany after spotting a centuries-old runnel.(Instagram/rj_purkhaa)

In the video, Bhagyashree can be heard asking in Hindi, “Aapko ye kya lag raha hai? Kya hai? Naali hai? In Germany it is called Bächle, isme log pair duba ke baithe rahte hai.” This translates into English as, “What do you think this is? A drain? In Germany, it is called a Bächle. People sit with their feet dipped in it and relax.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The caption explains the contrast

The clip was shared with a witty caption: “In India we call it naali, in Germany they call it Bächle! Culture shock 101: what I used to jump over back home, people here dip their feet into (and kids sail paper boats in). Freiburg’s tiny water canals running through the old town are actually centuries old built for fire safety and water supply. Who knew a naali could be this fancy?”

Adding to the humour, the text overlaid on the video read: “Cultural shock in Germany.” The video has now been viewed over 8 lakh times, sparking numerous reactions from amused viewers.

Social media reactions

Several users found the video both funny and thought-provoking. One viewer commented, “This is such a relatable clip. What we dismiss in India becomes heritage in Europe.” Another user wrote, “It is all about perspective. In Germany they maintain it, so people respect it.”

Another amused follower said, “Only Indians can understand why this feels shocking. We would never dream of dipping our feet in a naali.”

Someone else reflected, “If we kept our water channels clean, maybe they could also become cultural icons back home.” Another comment read, “This video shows how history and cleanliness can turn something ordinary into something special.”