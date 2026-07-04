Chef Kunal Kapur Shares High-Protein Multigrain Dosa Recipe With Your Favourite Chutney For A Healthy Breakfast

Golden, crisp, and packed with wholesome grains, multigrain dosa is a refreshing way to start the day with better nutrition. Chef Kunal Kapur’s high protein multigrain dosa gives the classic South Indian favourite a protein-rich upgrade by blending millets, lentils, and whole grains into one fermented batter. Paired with fresh coconut chutney or homemade sambar, this breakfast delivers balanced nutrition while remaining light enough for summer mornings. Chef Kunal Kapur Shares High-Protein Multigrain Dosa (Freepik)

Inspired by South Indian cooking, Chef Kunal Kapur's multigrain dosa recipe combines urad dal, moong dal, chana dal, ragi, jowar, bajra, and rice to create a naturally protein-rich batter. This healthy breakfast is served with dosa chutney or homemade sambar, adding vegetables, healthy fats, and additional protein. Fermentation improves flavour while making nutrients easier to absorb, creating a high-protein recipe that supports active lifestyles, healthy weight management, and balanced nutrition.">supports active lifestyles, healthy weight management, and balanced nutrition.

Blending lentils with multiple grains creates a complete amino acid">amino acid profile that supports muscle maintenance and recovery. Millets contribute dietary fibre">dietary fibre that helps manage appetite while promoting steady digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Slow-digesting complex carbohydrates provide consistent energy">consistent energy instead of sudden spikes, making this breakfast suitable before work, school, or exercise. Ragi naturally supplies calcium, while jowar, bajra, and lentils provide iron, magnesium, B vitamins, and antioxidants">iron, magnesium, B vitamins, and antioxidants that support bone health, metabolism, and overall wellness.

Unlike regular dosa, which mainly uses white rice and urad dal, multigrain dosa includes several nutrient-rich grains and lentils that significantly increase protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals">protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals. The wider variety of ingredients creates a more balanced breakfast with better nutritional value while maintaining the crisp texture and familiar flavour. Fresh chutney and homemade sambar complete the meal by adding vegetables, healthy fats, and additional nutrients, making multigrain dosa an excellent choice for healthy eating throughout the summer season.