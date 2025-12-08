Indian man uses tips from cruise ship to buy 10 lakh car: ‘Salary is for savings’

A content creator who works on a cruise ship shared a post claiming that he purchased a car worth ₹10 lakh using the tips he received at work. In his post, he also thanked the European and American guests on the ship for tipping him handsomely and in cash. The man said that he mostly received tips from European and American guests. (Instagram/@pravinjoshilkar_cruisevlogger)

“When you work on a cruise ship you can buy everything with TIPS.....,” Pravin Joshilkar wrote on Instagram. In the next line, he indicated that he uses his salary for savings. “SALARY is for future savings bro,” he posted. He shared a picture that shows him standing next to his car.

HT.com has reached out to Pravin Joshilkar, this report will be updated once he responds.

How did social media react?

An individual wrote, “Congratulations, bro, keep going.” Another added, “Bahut khub, bro.” A third commented, “I want to apply for such a job.”

Who is Pravin Joshilkar?

According to his Facebook page, Pravin Joshilkar resides in Matheran, Maharashtra. In addition to his regular job, he also creates content based on his life on a cruise ship. He works as a butler at an Italian cruise company.

At the time of writing this report, he had over 1,200 followers on Instagram with 173 posts. His videos capture various moments from his workplace, a cruise ship.

He completed his studies at the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology, and Applied Nutrition in Mumbai. In addition to his cruise content, his Facebook posts also give a glimpse of his family life.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)