Indian man who stayed at 5.5 lakh Masai Mara resort responds to ‘What kind of money do folks earn’ remark

A man’s post about staying at the JW Marriott Masai Mara, one of Kenya’s most expensive resorts, with his wife has gone viral on social media. Scores of comments flooded the X post, with many asking various questions. Amidst those, a person’s comment didn’t sit well with the original poster, Anirban Chowdhury, who reacted with an X post titled, “It's time for some myth-busting.” An Indian man's post about staying in JW Marriott in Masai Mara has gone viral. (X/@VoyageBliss, Unsplash/yessijes)

“Unable to wrap my head around the kind of wealth people have. I think I'm fairly rich and I am, by any reasonable standard. So I was like, ‘Let's check this place out’ and it costs 3.5 lakhs for ONE NIGHT. Almost 10 lakhs for a 3 day stay. What kind of money do folks earn?”

Chowdhury reshared the comment with an explanation. He wrote that the tariff is 5.5L INR with taxes, adding that he “offset that cost by using 424,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.”

“I’m not a multimillionaire. I’m a salaried employee, and I pay my taxes (auto-deducted!). I travel a lot for work, which helps me earn even more points,” he wrote in his post.

“If you really want to learn how to earn more points instead of sitting behind a screen and contemplating, you’ll find a lot of good folks who’ve tried to make you understand the process. Do follow them and learn,” he added as he concluded his post.

Take a look at the entire X post here:

Social media showers praise:

Most X users supported Chowdhury’s post, adding that he handled the comment with maturity. An individual wrote, “What a super response to every enquiring and incredibly low-life tweets to his experience sharing tweet. Absolutely ideal way to reply, without a single rude or disparaging retort.”

A few also called him lucky and said they could never do it. “Actually what is usually most surprising to me is how people manage to do all this at all. As someone who has a high-dependency loved one, most if not all of my time, money and energy goes towards trying to ensure a good quality of life for them. So pardon me when I say you're lucky,” commented an X user.

“Not that I will ever earn those many CC points ever but following you for that savage reply,” expressed a third, while taking a route of hilarity.

Chowdhury wrote in his first X post, “Just ticked off a bucket list experience at one of Marriott's most exclusive and expensive properties—JW Marriott Masai Mara! If you're dreaming of luxury safaris, this is the place. Stunning tented suites, epic game drives, and personalised service in the heart of the Mara! Would you add this to your bucket list?” He also shared a picture of himself and his wife in front of the ultra-luxury hotel.

Anirban Chowdhury's X profile says he is a “credit card enthusiast” who is “turning points into journeys.” His feed is filled with posts about his travel adventures and also how he planned them.