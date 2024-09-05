Mushroom of immortality and other exotic finds at Delhi’s most expensive grocery store. Watch

Located inside one of Delhi’s most popular malls is an upmarket grocery store catering to diplomats, tourists and the ultra-rich. Foodstories in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj advertises itself as India’s ‘finest food destination’ - and a quick glimpse of its aisles will certify to the fact. A Reishi mushroom on display at Foodstories(Instagram/@planetmushroom)

Food blogger Hamza Khan recently took his social media followers on a tour of Foodstories, calling it Delhi’s most expensive grocery store that stocks exotic finds from around the world.

Khan’s video gave a small glimpse of the vast variety of national and international food items that one can purchase at Foodstories. From a small box of papaya cubes retailing for ₹2,000 to bread straight from Italy, the upmarket grocery store seems to have it all. Khan’s tour of the store shows avocados from different countries, Thai coconuts priced at ₹2,000 each, exotic fruit baskets worth ₹7,000, salt of every kind and colour, and a single butternut squash for ₹700, among other things.

Take a look at the video below:

Perhaps the most eye-catching item on display at the store was the humongous “Mushroom of Immortality” or the Reishi mushroom. Revered in traditional Chinese medicine for its potential health benefits, this mushroom “offers a path to reduced stress, improved focus, and restful sleep,” claims Foodstories.

The grocery store works directly with Planet Mushroom, which specialises in direct from farm organic mushrooms, to source the Mushroom of Immortality. Shoppers can buy “a potent Reishi dry spore powder” from Foostories, with the grocery store claiming it can alleviate stress and revitalise the body.

The mushroom weighs a staggering 5.5 kg and measures 3 foot in diameter, Planet Mushroom revealed.

In his video, Khan said that comparing Foodstories to other grocery chains would be like comparing the economy section of Indigo airlines to the business section of Qatar Airways. His tour of the grocery store has been viewed over 1 million times on Instagram.