Indian man in Singapore says corporate culture sold ‘a big lie’: ‘It’s just exhaustion with a salary slip’

An Indian man working in Singapore has sparked a discussion on corporate burnout after sharing a candid video about sleep deprivation, financial pressure and the unhealthy glorification of workplace suffering.

An Indian man in Singapore shared how corporate culture made exhaustion look like success. (Instagram/amandailylogs)

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(Also read: Indian techie on how Singapore changed him as a person: ‘You feel guilty if…’)

Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Aman, a machine learning engineer, reflected on how employees often mistake constant exhaustion for success. In the video, he said, “Hi, I’m a Machine Learning Engineer. I sleep four hours, I have EMIs, I haven’t eaten a proper meal since Thursday. I am on my fourth coffee and it is 11:00 AM. And until very recently I thought this was winning.”

He added, “Humne suffering ko kitna aesthetic bana diya hai (We have made suffering so aesthetic). Bad sleep schedule, ‘Oh, I’m just built different.’ Three EMIs on things you couldn’t afford, ‘Bhai, that’s just adulting.’ Skipping lunch because the deployment is breaking production. The grind never stops because you never let it stop.”

‘That’s not discipline, that’s just damage’

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{{^usCountry}} Aman said that many professionals dress up unhealthy routines as dedication, even when their bodies are paying the price. “That’s not discipline, that’s just damage with a good designation on LinkedIn,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aman said that many professionals dress up unhealthy routines as dedication, even when their bodies are paying the price. “That’s not discipline, that’s just damage with a good designation on LinkedIn,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing his own experience, he added, “I was debugging a production issue at 2:00 AM, running on coffee and ego, genuinely feeling like a hero. Nobody was giving me a medal; my body was just quietly keeping score.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing his own experience, he added, “I was debugging a production issue at 2:00 AM, running on coffee and ego, genuinely feeling like a hero. Nobody was giving me a medal; my body was just quietly keeping score.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also criticised corporate culture for selling a false idea of ambition. “Corporate culture ne ek bahut bada jhooth becha hai (Corporate culture has sold a very big lie). That exhaustion is a proof of ambition, it’s not. It’s just exhaustion with a salary slip,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also criticised corporate culture for selling a false idea of ambition. “Corporate culture ne ek bahut bada jhooth becha hai (Corporate culture has sold a very big lie). That exhaustion is a proof of ambition, it’s not. It’s just exhaustion with a salary slip,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aman concluded with a reminder for professionals to prioritise themselves. “Apna khayal rakho (Take care of yourself). Deadlines come back every sprint. You don’t.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aman concluded with a reminder for professionals to prioritise themselves. “Apna khayal rakho (Take care of yourself). Deadlines come back every sprint. You don’t.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to video

The clip garnered several reactions, with many users saying that his words reflected their own experience. One user wrote, “This hit harder than any motivational video.”

(Also read: Indian man in Singapore contrasts work culture, says in India you beg for leave but abroad you only inform)

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Another said, “Corporate burnout is real and people need to talk about it more.” One more said, “LinkedIn makes burnout look glamorous, but it is not.” A user also commented, “Take care of your health before your body forces you to stop.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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