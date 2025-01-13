'Indian managers are the worst': Techie goes on frustrated rant about working for ‘egotistic’ boss

A techie on Reddit spoke out about working under an Indian manager and compared the experience with when American or Canadians were in charge of his workplace projects. In a post, the man, who is from Kerala, said that he had previously worked for a Canadian company where he had bosses who were either Canadian or American women. The man from Kerala said that he had previously worked for managers who were either Canadian or American women.(Representational)

He took to Reddit to ask if Indian managers are really "the worst", adding that this was his first time working under an Indian manager.

"I had the chance to work under a Canadian lady and an American lady, and both of them were such wonderful souls. I never once felt any hint of racism from them. They genuinely cared about us, our health, our families, our work environment, everything," he wrote in a long post on r/developersIndia.

'Bossing us around, no respect'

He said that when he did not have a Indian manager, he was never overloaded with work and his manager always made sure to listen to her team's opinions. "I was even happy to work an extra hour or two sometimes because of her. She always made sure we were comfortable, and she’d go the extra mile, like giving us Amazon gift cards and even sending us t-shirts," he wrote.

However, he said everything changed when he was assigned to an Indian manager living in the US. "It’s just the first week of my new job, and I can already see the power play with my new Indian manager. She’s so egoistic, constantly looking down on us, never showing any respect, and always bossing us around. Honestly, I’m already thinking of resigning after I get my first salary," he said.

Worst type of manager

The techie added that he missed his last manager who was also a mentor to him. He asked Reddit if it was common for Indian manager to be "difficult".

One user replied to the post and opined, "Indian managers who migrated to US on onsite are the worst type of manager you could get."

The techie also revealed that one of his managers had revealed that hiring Indians "often means they can impose more work or "slavery," as they put it, because Indians are less likely to push back or say no."

